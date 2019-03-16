Man who 'repeatedly punched' victim in Ascot High Street found guilty of grievous bodily harm

A 27-year-old man who carried out a 'disturbing and cowardly' attack on an innocent member of the public in Ascot High Street has been convicted of grievous bodily harm.

On January 28 last year, at about 2.55am, Bujar Ibishi repeatedly punched a man in his twenties until another member of the public bravely used her body to shield the man from further attacks.

The victim suffered fractures to his face.

Ibishi, 21, of Warburton Road, Twickenham, was detained by door staff from a club in Ascot High Street until police offers arrested him.

Bujar was found guilty by unanimous jury following a trial at Reading Crown Court which concluded on Friday, March 8.

Shemsedin Ibishi, aged 21, of Melliss Avenue, Richmond was also charged with one count of assault with injury. He was found not guilty at the same trial and has been acquitted.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chris Jamieson, of area CID based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This unprovoked assault was part of a disturbing and cowardly attack on an innocent member of the public.”

“I’m grateful for support from the witnesses, who bravely attended court to give evidence.

“I hope this shows the police will continue to pursue offenders and bring them to justice.”

Ibishi will be sentenced on April 17 at Reading Crown Court.