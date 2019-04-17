CCTV image released following theft at Ascot Waitrose

A witness appeal has been launched after two people entered Waitrose supermarket and stole two bottles of spirits.

On Thursday, January 10, at about 1.45pm, a man and woman entered the shop in London Road, Ascot.

A member of staff attempted to apprehend the man and fell to the floor during the altercation. The 58-year-old man sustained a fractured arm and was treated at Bracknell Walk-In centre. He has since been discharged.

The duo fled from the scene in the direction of the railway station.

A CCTV image has been released by Thames Valley Police of two people who may have vital information in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer PC Marion Woods, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am keen to speak to the people in these CCTV images, as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises these people, or has information about the incident, should report details to police."

If you have any information you can report the details on the Thames Valley Police website quoting reference 43190009914. Alternatively, you can call the non-emergency telephone number, 101, or contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.