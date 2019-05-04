Twickenham man jailed after early hours attack in Ascot High Street

An attacker who fractured another man's face after repeatedly punching him in Ascot High Street has been jailed for two years.

Bujar Ibishi, of Warburton Road, Twickenham, assaulted his victim at about 2.55am on January 28 last year.

A brave member of the public stepped in to shield the man in his 20s from further attacks with door staff managing to detain Ibishi before officers arrived to arrest him.

The 27-year-old was found guilty by unanimous jury following a trial at Reading Crown Court which concluded on March 8.

He was sentenced following a hearing at the same court on Tuesday.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chris Jamieson, of Force CID based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “Thames Valley Police will not tolerate those who seek to carry out violent and unprovoked assaults on other members of the public.

“I hope that the conviction and sentencing of Ibishi, brings some closure to the victim who was assaulted and received serious injuries.

“I would also like to thank the victim for supporting our investigation.”

Ibishi has also been ordered to pay £1000 compensation after being convicted of one count of grievous bodily harm.