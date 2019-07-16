Men charged with drug offences in Ascot

Two men have been charged with drug offences in Ascot.

David Baker, 62, of St Andrews Court and Mark Haime, 47, of no fixed abode were both charged with one count of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and one count of money laundering on Friday, July 12.

The charges are in relation to incidents that took place in July last year Ascot.

Baker and Haime have been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on August 12.

A 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Ascot were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. They have both been released under investigation.