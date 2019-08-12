Ascot Racecourse cancels post-race concert due to high winds and stage damage

A concert at Ascot Racecourse was cancelled on Saturday due to high winds and damage to the main stage.

Artists including Jessie J, Tinie Tempah and DJ Charlesy and Go West were set to perform to crowds after the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

Punters who paid for the tickets can now expect a 50 per cent refund.

A statement on Ascot Racecourse's website states: "Unfortunately, having made every attempt to find an alternative safe location, due to the high winds, safety implications and damage to the main stage, we have had to cancel today’s concert featuring Jessie J, Tinie Tempah & DJ Charlesy and Go West.

"As this event is promoted as a racing and concert package, and the programme has been reduced, a decision has been taken to provide a refund to the value of 50 per cent of the cost of your entry ticket/badge, depending on enclosure, to all enclosure customers."

The annual racing event saw 12 world-class jockeys make up four teams representing Europe, Great Britain and Ireland, The Girls and Rest of the World (RoW)

RoW took the team spot and jockey Hayley Turner retained the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle award as the day's leading jockey.