Teenage boy kicked and punched on train between Sunningdale and Ascot

A teenage boy was kicked and punched on a train travelling between Sunningdale and Ascot railway stations on Wednesday, July 31.

British Transport Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place between 12.30pm and 12.50pm.

The victim boarded a train at Egham station. During the journey he was approached by three boys and two girls, all aged in their mid to late teens.

Two of the boys punched and kicked the victim and one of the girls stole his phone when it fell onto a seat.

The suspects left the train at Ascot. The victim suffered cuts and bruises.

The first boy is described as white, 6ft, and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a white t-shirt.

The second is described as white, 6ft 2, with long blonde hair tied into a ponytail, and was wearing a white or grey jacket and grey joggers.

The third is described as white, with short blonde hair and wearing a black and white t-shirt.

One of girls is described as white with brown hair, and wearing grey joggers and a grey woolly jumper.

The second girl is described as 6ft and wearing an all grey tracksuit.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 294 of 31/07/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.