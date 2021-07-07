Swan Support seeks donations for new centre at Bray Lake

A swan rescue charity which has been given the green light to move to a new site in Bray is fundraising to help make its new centre a reality.

Swan Support, currently based in Datchet, received planning permission from The Royal Borough in June for a dedicated treatment centre on a new site on land north of Bray Watersports.

The charity rescues, treats, and cares for sick and injured swans within the Thames Valley and surrounding areas and its move to the new location – on land owned by Summerleaze Ltd – will enable it to treat more birds and increase the quality of their care.

Swan Support is now fundraising for the new centre, with money raised funding both the build of the centre as well as ongoing running costs.

The charity will also be seeking to take on more volunteers and rescuers.

Wendy Hermon, operations director at Swan Support, said: “We are excited about this next stage of our development.

“With over 30 years of experience in the rescue and rehabilitation of swans, a dedicated permanent site will allow us to expand our reach, care for more swans and develop our outreach to the communities.”

Mike Lowe, director of Summerleaze, said: "We are delighted that we have been able to help Swan Support find an appropriate site for its new premises.

"We hope that the new premises will enable the charity to enter a new phase of growth and continue its work rescuing swans, a much loved feature of the Thames."

The Queen’s Swan Marker, David Barber, added: "I would like to commend and congratulate both Swan Support and Summerleaze for their hard work in gaining planning permission for this exciting development at Bray Lake.

"A facility of this nature is desperately needed in this area and will give swans a far better chance of survival in the future."

To assist Swan Support with its fundraising, visit www.swansupport.org.uk and click on the ‘Bray Lakes Rescue Development’ tab.