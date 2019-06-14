Burglars jailed for stealing sentimental items in Windsor and Burnham

Two burglars have been jailed for stealing property of "high sentimental value" to victims in Burnham and Windsor.

Steven Altrudo, 24, of no fixed address and Jamie Cassell, 29 of Wantage Road, Reading, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on June 7.

Altrudo pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, receiving a four-year sentence. Cassell was sentenced to three-and-a-half years after admitting one count of burglary.

The charges were in relation to incidents in Eastfield Road, Burnham, and Clarence Road, Windsor on February 5.

A burglary took place at each address, and officers saw both Altrudo and Cassell fleeing from Clarence Road.

They were found with property from both addresses and arrested.

Investigating officer DC Steven Baggaley of Maidenhead police station, said: “I would like to thank the local community of Windsor and Burnham in being vigilant and reporting this incident, which assisted greatly in identifying both offenders.

“We were able to locate them promptly and recover property that was of very high sentimental value to the victims.

“Thames Valley Police is dedicated to relentlessly pursue and bring offenders who commit burglary to justice.

"Burglary is a very invasive crime and can have a long-lasting effect on homeowners, who should rightly feel safe in their own homes."

Visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary/ for advice on burglary prevention.