Vote for the winner of the Best Charity Award at Maidenhead & Windsor Business Awards

11:51AM, Monday 13 August 2018
It's time for the final vote.
Thousands of votes were cast on our website to narrow down the list of more than 30 nominees to a shortlist for the Best Charity Award at the Maidenhead & Windsor Business Awards 2018.
Now it's your chance to vote for the overall winner from three finalists. They are:
This vote is slightly different to the one for the longlist as you won't be able to see how each charity is performing after you pick your favourite. This is to keep the surprise when the winning charity is announced at the ceremony at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead, on Friday, September 21.
Voting will remain open until noon on Friday, August 17.
