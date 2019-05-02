Informing Business (May 2)

Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards return for third year

Companies are being urged to showcase their successes by entering the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

The event returns for its third year in September, with 16 categories available to enter, including Best Digital Business, Best Marketing Campaign and Business of the Year.

The awards are being delivered by Pinkneys Green-based event management company Lime Blue Solutions and Baylis Media, owners of the Express, on behalf of the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce.

Zoe Mitton, from Lime Blue Solutions, said: “It’s a really good opportunity for businesses of all sizes.

“For companies that have just moved to the area, it’s a great launch pad for them to use it as a networking platform.”

A launch lunch will be held at the Chartered Institute of Marketing at Moor Hall, Cookham, on Friday, May 17.

Guests will get the opportunity to enjoy a two-course lunch and complimentary glass of wine, followed by a presentation from Lane4 client services director Richard Parker.

Nominations are being accepted for the black tie awards ceremony, which is taking place at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead, on Friday, September 27.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, with the organisers hoping to secure a sponsor for each individual category.

Zoe added: “We’ve had two immensely successful years and we hope this year will be even bigger and better than before.”

Visit www. mwbusinessawards.com to buy tickets for the launch lunch and the awards ceremony.

Trading group The RO seal £6.25 million office deal

A family-owned trading company has completed the multi-million pound purchase of an office block in Langley.

The RO paid £6.25million for Waterside Court, in Langley Business Park, which has more than 20,000 sq ft of office space.

The company said the site in Waterside Drive provided excellent links to central London with commuters being able to reach the heart of the capital in 29 minutes once Crossrail opens.

It also includes 107 car parking spaces.

The purchase has been completed alongside the sale of its warehouse assets in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, for £3.25m.

David Kershaw, group real estate director, said: “The RO has a long and successful heritage of investing in local economies across the UK through a variety of trading and investment businesses, and we believe this is an ideal time to take advantage of the opportunity to rebalance our portfolio and trade assets.

“We are now combining the strength of our balance sheet with trusted relationships to find well located assets with great transport logistics, asset management and multi-purpose development potential."

Three charities benefit from CALA Homes

Housebuilder CALA Homes has announced the three charities that will get a share of its community bursary.

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, The Dash Charity and Daisy’s Dream will split £2,000 between them.

Now in its third year, the scheme aims to provide support for a wide range of organisations and projects within the communities in which CALA builds.

The developer has been named as the Royal Borough’s preferred partner for the Maidenhead Golf Club development which could see 2,000 homes built on the Shoppenhangers Road site.

Stuart Wallace, managing director at CALA Homes (Chiltern) said: “CALA has always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to local communities through an active programme of charity donations, community support and sponsorship, and the Community Bursary scheme gives us the chance to find out exactly what support is needed locally.”

Accolade for hotel's warm welcomes

Macdonald Windsor Hotel has been handed a top award after securing a customer satisfaction rating of over 90 per cent from its guests.

The four-star hotel in the High Street scooped an Award of Excellence from Irish coach tour operator CIE Tours International.

Hotel manager Philip Lewis said: “To receive the CIE’s Award of Excellence is an incredible honour.

“The team at Macdonald Windsor Hotel work very hard to make each and every one of our guests feel welcome and looked after.

“To be granted this accolade is a true testament to the work of our wonderful staff.”

Elizabeth Crabill, chief executive CIE Tours added: “Our awards are well recognised and hugely respected in Ireland and it is great to see that the awards have been embraced so quickly in the UK.”

Grants available for firms tackling unemployment

Grants are up for grabs for organisations which help unemployed or economically inactive individuals towards employment.

Groundwork London and Groundwork South have recently launched community training grants in the Thames Valley Berkshire LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership).

Successful applicants will move individuals either into employment, or establish a route towards employ-ment, by helping through education and training opportunities, advice, guidance and information.

Social and environmental regeneration charity, Groundwork, will deliver the grants programme on behalf of the funders ESF (European Social Fund) and ESFA (Education and Skills Funding Agency).

Martin Petry, grants manager for Groundwork London, said: “From self-help-based projects to projects which address exclusion, the £5,000 to £20,000 grants support a range of activities designed to help local people who need it most.”

Third sector or small organisations can apply for grants between £5,000 and £20,000.

Visit www.groundwork.org.uk for further details.

Final chance to see town centre office plans

Plans for the redevelopment of St Cloud Gate will be available to view in a public consultation next week.

Commercial property investment company CLS Holdings bought the office space at the corner of St Cloud Way and Cookham Road in 2016 and showed its plans for the redevelopment of the site in November.

Its plans include a new 80,000sq ft office building which could fit about 800 jobs, improved connection to the town centre and ‘sufficient new car parking and cycle parking’, the consultation website says.

A final consultation on changes made to its plans will take place in the Nicholsons Shopping Centre, opposite Tesco, from 3 – 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 8.

Visit www.stcloudgatepublicconsultation.com for more information.