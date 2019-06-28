Informing Business (June 27)

Fitness and 'appyness' on offer at new Maidenhead gym

‘Never train alone’ is the message being promoted by a new gym in Maidenhead.

Fitness Space is launching a branch in the High Street with bosses hoping to open the venue on September 1.

Members can take advantage of a range of classes, personal training sessions and ‘state-of-the-art’ equipment supplied by Technogym.

The company also has its own app which provides fitness fanatics with the chance to connect with their trainer through a 24/7 messenger service and connects them to studio equipment.

Joanne O’Connell, from Aylesbury, who is launching the Maidenhead franchise, said: “Fitness Space is different because we have the concept of never training alone, the equipment we are getting is state-of-the-art and Technogym is well known for having the best quality.

“When I met with the owners of Fitness Space I realised they have a great vision for the business and really want to look after the members.

“The app will help people stay in touch with their trainers 24/7 and this level of support is key.”

The gym will have three personal trainers available for one-to-one sessions.

DNA and body composition testing is also available to help people draw up a tailored fitness plan.

A 48-hour flash sale is planned for July which will give people the chance to buy a basic membership for a special price of £29.99 a month.

Ahead of its official launch, free bootcamp sessions are also taking place every Saturday from 10am at Kidwells Park.

Anyone interested in the exercise classes or the introductory rates should email maidenheadgm@ fitnessspace.com

Slough is 'punching above weight in business'

Slough has been named as one of the top places for business in the country, according to a report published by Management Today.

The town was ranked 13th in The 21 Best Towns and Cities for Business 2019 which rates the UK’s major urban centres, except London, on how appealing they are as places to launch a company.

Judges examined towns and cities on factors including productivity, the depth of the talent pool, the strength of innovation and the scale of the private sector ecosystem.

In total, 63 of the country’s biggest locations were assessed, all vying for a place in the top 21 shortlist.

The report said: “Slough now boasts the youngest population in the UK, with the education system producing results in the top ten nationally.

“It has more corporate headquarters than Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland put together, a strong manufacturing base and an impressive business start-up rate.”

Cllr Martin Carter, cabinet member for inclusive growth and skills, said: “In amongst a list of huge cities, Slough punches way above its weight in the business world.

“We are delighted to be part of this list and to showcase Slough.”

Clean power multi-national sets up home at Grove Park

An electronics company headquartered in the Silicon Valley has signed up to rent office space at a business park in White Waltham.

Power Integrations has agreed a five-year lease for 3307 sq ft of space at Sorbon Estates’ Grove Park site in Waltham Road.

The company is a leading innovator in the clean-power sector and develops semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion.

It now has two offices in the UK, with another stationed in Cambridge.

Tamra Booth, managing director at Sorbon Estates, said: “It is fantastic to be welcoming another high-quality, multi-national company to our offices at Grove Park.

“The occupier mix that we continue to cultivate here is testament to the value for money that tenants are able to extract from our low total occupational cost when you consider the quality of the buildings, location, car parking provision and amenity.”

Alessandro Squeri, director of sales at Power Integrations, said: “Power Integrations is growing rapidly and to support this expansion we need to have excellent teams in the right locations.”

New face at Burnham Beeches Hotel

Burnham Beeches Hotel has appointed a general manager as it prepares to join the Laura Ashley chain.

Quinton O’Shea joins after racking up 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.

He has worked across the globe for luxury boutique hotels including Solent Forts, near Portsmouth, and five-star hotel Chateau Rhianfa in North Wales.

He said: “I am delighted and very privileged to have joined the Burnham Beeches Hotel team at such an exciting time as we approach the hotel’s highly anticipated rebranding as a Laura Ashley Hotel.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my passion and experience with the team and to start this new adventure together.”

Burnham Beeches Hotel is undergoing a major refurbishment and later this year will become the third hotel in the Laura Ashley portfolio.

The first Laura Ashley Tea Room in the South of England opened at the venue, in Grove Road, in August 2018.

Update on M4 smart motorway plan

An update on the M4 smart motorway project will be provided at an upcoming Slough Business Breakfast.

Nick Cooper, engagement and communications manager for Highways England, plans to discuss the progression of the scheme which will cover Junction 3 to Junction 12.

It aims to reduce traffic congestion by introducing a range of technologies to vary speed limits in response to driving conditions.

The networking event, run by the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce, is taking place at the Copthorne Hotel, in Cippenham Lane, on Friday, July 12 from 8am to 10am.

Tickets cost £20 plus VAT for members and £30 plus VAT for non-members.

Visit www.thamesvalley chamber.co.uk for details.