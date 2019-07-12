Informing Business (July 11)

Kettle on as kitchen firm settles into new home

Staff at McEvoy & Rowley are settling into life at their new home after the company opened a showroom in Furze Platt.

The kitchen and domestic appliance retailer, founded in 1967, opened a purpose-built facility at 2 St Peters Road last month after more than 50 years of trading in Cordwallis Road.

The showroom features the latest freestanding and built-in appliances from leading brands including Bosch, Siemens, Smeg and Rangemaster.

It will also allow customers to choose everything they need for their dream kitchen, with McEvoy and Rowley supplying sinks, taps, waste disposals, water softeners and boiling water taps.

Director Catherine Rowley said: “The new showroom has already been well received by our customers with its updated new look, extended range of appliances and plenty of off-street parking.”

The new facility will supplement the firm’s existing kitchen showroom in Furze Platt Road.

Services on offer at the new appliance shop include specialist replacement of built-in appliances such as fridge freezers, dishwashers and ovens.

Worktops can also be replaced with quartz, laminate or solid wood surfaces with the company providing a same-day delivery service.

Catherine added: “It offers a one-stop appliance and kitchen experience as our two showrooms are now around the corner from each other.

“We also have our ware-house on site so we can now offer a pickup facility for an immediate same day appliance solution.”

Visit www.mcevoy androwley.com or call 01628 779022 for details.

Businesses vote in favour of investment

Businesses in Slough have voted in a favour of a scheme which could see more than £2million invested into the town centre.

The Business Improvement District (BID) aims to deliver projects that will improve the environment to do business in Slough.

Companies are required to pay a small levy on the rateable value of their business properties with the money then being spent on improvements in the heart of the town.

The projects planned in Slough cover safety and security, the environment, marketing and events and business support and representation.

The BID will be governed by a board of directors made up of business representatives in the town centre.

Money will be invested over a five-year term, starting on April 1, 2020.

Matt Powell, director of Revive & Thrive, involved in the development of the BID, said: “This vote means Slough businesses now have the chance to put their town back on the map.”

www.sloughbid.co.uk

Marlow law firm raises £4450 for Will Aid scheme

A law firm in Marlow has been named as one of the top fundraisers in the country after taking part in a charity will-writing campaign.

Gabbitas Robins Solicitors, in West Street, raised more than £4,450 for the Will Aid scheme.

This is the seventh year the firm has taken part in the month-long fundraiser and it wrote more than 60 wills in exchange for a voluntary donation.

Money is then donated to a number of charities including ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers and Age UK.

James Moore from Gabbitas Robins Solictiors said: “A will with a solicitor is one of the most important pieces of paperwork a person can complete and yet millions of people put it off.

“This is just one of a number of reasons why we choose to donate our time for Will Aid. We also understand that every penny raised is reaching some of the most vulnerable individuals world-wide

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director at Will Aid, said: “Thanks to the local solicitors that took part in this year’s Will Aid, many people will receive life-changing support and local people have the peace of mind that having a professionally drawn up will brings.”

Trainee of year gong dispensed to pharmacist

A trainee pharmacist from Bourne End has been praised for his attention to detail, customer-first approach and passion for the pharmacy sector.

Yasser Abboud, who completed his year-long development programme at the Lloyds Pharmacy on The Parade, won the pre-registration trainee of the year award.

Yasser said: “I’m so proud to have won this award.

“It’s the perfect end to what has been a very rewarding year.

“I’m really excited to get going as a newly qualified pharmacist in a few weeks’ time and continue putting everything I’ve learned into practice.

“I’d like to say thank you to my tutor and everyone who has supported me throughout the training – I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Diversity, equality and inclusion strategy at Pinewood

Pinewood Studios has announced a new diversity, equality and inclusion strategy with a commitment to build an inclusive and equal workforce.

The film and television studios based in Iver Heath, Buckingham- shire, will update its resourcing practices to make sure candidate slates and interview panels are diverse.

It will also review family leave policies.

The company will track progress against diversity, equality and inclusion measures at management and board level.

Andrew Smith, corporate affairs director at Pinewood Studios, said: “We want to be the most inclusive studios in the world, where our people feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work.

“We know that we all have work to do to make our society and workplaces more inclusive and equal, and we want to play our part in helping the screen industries to achieve that. Our new strategy is an important step on that journey.”

Pinewood will also become a strategic partner of the BFI Diversity Standards.