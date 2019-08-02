Vote for the Best Charity award at this year's Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

The Advertiser and Express are today launching a public vote to decide the winner of the Best Charity prize at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

The category, sponsored by the newspapers' publisher Baylis Media Ltd, aims to showcase the vital work of good causes within the community.

Last month, we asked members of the public for submissions for the award and you can now pick your favourite charity by voting in the longlist of nominations below.

Voting will close at noon on Friday, August 9, when the three charities with the most votes will be put on a shortlist for the award.

A final run-off vote will then take place from Monday, August 12 until Friday, August 16.

The awards ceremony is taking place at Maidenhead’s Holiday Inn on Friday, September 27.

Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com for details.