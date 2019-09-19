Informing Business (September 19): Digital marketing partnership launches

New partnership makes it easier in online world

DIGITAL MEDIA: Two long-established businesses have combined to ‘do digital marketing differently’.

Hubbub is the brainchild of Baylis Media, publishers of the Maidenhead Advertiser, and Urban Media, a digital marketing agency based in Penn, to help firms achieve success in a digital world.

It was set up to help companies in the ever-changing modern business environment, with some confused or scared about the costs.

Hubbub was created to put an end to this by giving ‘local businesses a local partner that they could trust’.

Jeremy Spooner, Baylis Media CEO, said: “Baylis Media Ltd, seeing its traditional print revenues increasingly under pressure, knew it needed to move into the digital marketing world to ensure it was able to generate profitable revenue.

“Lacking the necessary skill sets, a search began to find a partner with which to launch a digital marketing agency.”

The search, lasting more than two years, came to an end when Jeremy was introduced to Elton Boocock, proprietor of Urban Media.

Hubbub was launched with the objective of making digital marketing easy to understand and to provide the business community in Maidenhead with a company that could deliver results for them.

Nicola Rogers, head of commercial at Baylis Media, said: “It has been a really exciting time, a new opportunity to engage with customers who are taking their first steps into digital marketing. We have had a great response so far.”

‘Lunch and Learn’ sessions and ‘Build Your Own Website In A Day’ workshops are coming soon.

Contact Nicola via nikkir@baylismedia.co.uk for more information on these sessions.

Nicola added: “Come and join us [at Baylis Media] as we share lunch while learning from digital marketing expert Elton Boocock.

“You will get to network with other local businesses and hear from Elton on where he believes digital marketing will be in 2020.”

Leading Outcomes donates new rugby posts to school

EDUCATION: A consultancy company has donated a set of new rugby posts to Charters School in Sunningdale.

Leading Outcomes, which specialises in delivering projects to help businesses achieve their objectives, will support the development of grass roots rugby at the school in Charters Road.

Head of PE Chris Wales said: “A huge thank you to Drew Davy at Leading Outcomes for the donation of the rugby posts, a very kind gesture which will greatly benefit the development of rugby here at Charters.

“I am hoping that with the new posts we can really move the rugby forward here and make it a fundamental part of both the curriculum and extra-curricular activities.”

Leading Outcomes CEO Drew Davy said: “The school has a strong tradition of supporting sports as part of the curriculum and has an impressive track record of sporting achievements.

“Leading Outcomes are proud to be a part of this heritage and wish the Charters rugby teams every success for the 2019/20 season.”

Funeral director scales O2 for Thames Hospice

CHARITY: A funeral director from a Slough branch scaled the O2 Arena to raise money for Thames Hospice.

Abbie Reeve, of E Sargeant & Son Funeral Directors in Church Street, boosted the £10,000 annual fundraising goal pledged by the business.

She took on the London building with her sister on August 31.

The event raised £800 in a significant boost to E Sargeant & Son’s yearly target for Thames Hospice, the Windsor-based charity caring for adults with life-limiting illnesses.

The business has pledged to raise £10,000 for the hospice every year for five years, totalling £50,000.

Abbie said: “I’m not particularly keen on heights and it took a lot of willpower. But knowing the money we were raising would dramatically improve the quality of life for those with serious illnesses got me over the fear.”

The charity has been building its new complex at Bray Lake and recently announced its Raise the Roof appeal.

Hotel shows MP how it is boosting jobs

EMPLOYMENT: Windsor MP Adam Afriyie visited the De Vere Beaumont Estate to learn how the hotel and conference venue is boosting job opportunities.

The Tory MP heard from the team about the people programmes that the venue, in Burfield Road, Old Windsor, is delivering with almost 400 contracted employees.

Mr Afriyie said: “It is a source of pride to me that I represent a constituency with such a vibrant and forward-thinking service sector.

“It was great to hear about the work that’s being done to retain and invest in team members, and to see how they are bringing everyone together to deliver a world-class service for guests.”

Darren McGhee, De Vere Beaumont Estate venue director said: “We are proud of our team here and it was great to welcome Adam.”

South West Railway supports charities

CHARITY: South Western Railway (SWR) has announced partnerships with two good causes, nominated and selected by employees.

Surrey Search and Rescue and Daisy Chains, two charities which help and support vulnerable people, have been selected.

Both rely on donations to purchase equipment and provide services, and over the next 12 months colleagues from SWR will help raise money for them through different events.

Surrey Search and Rescue is an organisation which works with emergency services to help find or rescue missing people.

Its 85 volunteer responders specialise in using foot and dog teams to locate individuals, often over large areas of wilderness.

Isle of Wight-based Daisy Chains helps children and their families when a child is diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, long-term health issue or disability.

Mac Andrade, SWR’s major projects director said: “I’m delighted colleagues have selected these charities, and it reflects our commitment to making a difference for communities across our network.

“Over the coming year, I’m looking forward to working closely with Surrey Search and Rescue and Daisy Chains to help raise money and support their projects.”

Burnham nursery opens baby room

CHILDCARE: A nursery in Burnham has opened its new baby room for children aged five and under.

Be Happy Day Nursery, based at Burnham FC in Wymers Wood Road, already offers extended opening hours from 8am to 5pm, seven days a week for 51 weeks.

Julie Richards, director of childcare, said: “The baby room is an exciting addition to the nursery allowing us to welcome younger children.”

To arrange a visit contact 01628 662789.