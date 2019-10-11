Informing Business (Oct10): RMR Homes crowned Business of the Year

RMR Homes crowned Business of the Year

A company which specialises in home renovations has won two prestigious industry awards.

Berkshire-based RMR Homes picked up the Business of the Year prize at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards on September 27.

This followed success at the Federation of Master Builders’ (FMB) Master Builder Awards the week previous where the company won the Best Kitchen Project category.

The firm was formed in 2011 by Miroslav Rakovan and Michael Bennett when two complimentary family businesses merged.

It now has a headquarters in Crowthorne and a showroom in Windsor.

Co-founder, Miroslav, said: “Winning two awards for our work in such a short space of time feels amazing and it’s a boost for not only Michael and I, but for all of us.

“To use the double awards recognition reflects the exceptional quality of the bespoke home renovations carried out by our team.”

The company impressed judges at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards with the quality of its products and services and ‘attention to detail’.

In addition, it was recognised for its ‘special touches’ which include leaving champagne and flowers for clients after project completion.

Miroslav added: “I truly believe our success comes from that high level of workmanship combined with listening to what people want and guiding them through every stage of the project.

“We undertake every part of the process, a true one stop shop, from architectural plans through build to interiors featuring our hand-crafted cabinetry.

“We pride ourselves on delivering excellence every time and love transforming the homes of our clients to give them the home they’ve always dreamed of.”

IRIS Software Group ranks 172nd in Sunday Times top list

A business software developer headquartered in Langley has been named in the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 league table.

The list ranks Britain’s private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales.

IRIS Software Group, based in Heathrow Approach, was placed 172nd, up 55 spots from last year, with reported sales of £162million and an operating profit of £79million.

In total, 41 companies with headquarters in the South-east made the top 250 list.

Grundon, co-owners of the Colnbrook Lakeside Energy from Waste facility, ranked 245th with sales of £118million and an operating profit of £6million.

Jim Rogers, partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP, the title sponsor of the league table, praised the companies for their performance:

He said: “While the headwinds of political and economic uncertainty have been a consistent feature of the UK economy over the past year, mid-market firms have continued to prove their resilience.

“They’ve demonstrated their adaptability to uncertain times and found opportunities for growth, both at home and abroad.”

New ways of seeing at workshops

A series of workshops will be taking place at a café in Maidenhead for people who are interested in personal, business or career development.

Saints Café, in St Marks Road, will host a different experimental session each month with the aim of inspiring creative thinking and community collaboration.

The Saints Connected initiative is the brainchild of Ranj Nagi, owner of the café, and leadership and life coach, Tracy James.

Ranj said: “We really wanted to help everyone in the community tap into the inspiration, career development and business opportunities that exist in Maidenhead and felt the way to do that was through creating the space for mindset shifting experiences within the community.”

The first workshop will see husband and wife duo Aran and Ladina Rees try to help businesses understand how to achieve greatness.

The session runs from 7.30 to 9.30pm on Tuesday, October 15.

Visit www.brightyellow coaching.com/events for ticket details.

Fundraising body looking for next CEO

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership is looking to appoint a new chief executive officer.

The organisation competes for public funds to invest in initiatives which address barriers to economic growth.

It is searching for someone who can work closely with business leaders and politicians across the public, private and voluntary sectors to deliver clean and inclusive growth in the region.

To date, TVB LEP has secured more than £200m of UK and European public funds to deliver a wide range of initiatives including improvements to the road network in Maidenhead town centre.

The deadline for applications is 12pm on Monday, October 28.

Email ceo@thames valleyberkshire.co.uk for an informal discussion about the role.

Burnham Beeches Hotel reveals new wedding suite

A hotel in Burnham Beeches has revealed its new Laura Ashley designed wedding suite.

The refurbished suite at Burnham Beeches Hotel in South Buckinghamshire includes a luxury bathroom with a roll top bath and built-in waterproof TV, and a bedroom, featuring a separate lounge area.

The space also features several Laura Ashley items. The suite, designed Kay Cullen, commercial designer at Laura Ashley, was inspired by the hotel’s wooded location, close to the Burnham Beeches nature reserve.

She said: “The suite has been designed with newlyweds in mind and is light and airy, having been dressed in elegant and luxurious upholstery for a modern romantic concept.

“The design incorporates fauna motifs as a nod to the woodland surrounding Burnham Beeches, while also keeping the building’s heritage in mind with quirky features such as a retro phone in the room.”

Peppermills currying favour at awards

An Indian takeaway in Ascot has been named as a finalist in a national competition.

Peppermills Indian Takeaway, Fernbank Road,is in the running for the National Takeaway of the Year prize at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards.

The contest is taking place at Westminster Park Plaza on Sunday and aims to recognise chefs, small eateries and five-star venues in Britain’s multi-billion pound curry industry.