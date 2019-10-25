Informing Business: Finding work is a Breaze after training scheme

A jobseeker has taken his first step into the world of work by landing a role at the Braywick Leisure Centre site.

Breaze Roberts, 26, got the job after completing a free training scheme for the long-term unemployed run by the Wates Group.

The construction company, overseeing the council’s new multi-million pound leisure centre development in Braywick Road, provided two weeks construction training as part of its Building Futures programme.

Prior to enrolling in the course, Breaze had found himself out of work and lacked confidence. which proved a barrier to learning new skills.

The 26-year-old said: “I was very apprehensive about starting the course and the first day was tough but my advice to anyone starting out on the Building Futures programme is to stick it out, it has definitely changed my life for the better.”

Breaze was one of two participants from the programme chosen to work with Wates full time and is now employed through workforce management and security specialist, Biosite Systems Ltd.

His role of gate supervisor will see him managing vehicles which access the site and ensuring it runs efficiently and safely.

Alec Jackman, business unit director of Wates Construction Southern Home Counties, said: “I’m thrilled that our training course and our team at Braywick have been able to help this young man turn his life around.

“Breaze is just one of many success stories we have seen through the Building Futures programme.

“Obtaining the key skills this course provides can be a real stepping stone for many people and I hope this story inspires and encourages others.”

Water sniffing dogs hired to pinpoint leaks

Thames Water is trialling the use of sniffer dogs in the battle against leaks across its network.

The company has teamed up with Canine Assisted Pest Eradication (CAPE) for a scheme which will see pooches patrol 40km of pipeline in the region.

If successful, it could be rolled out more widely to reduce the amount of water lost through leaks.

CAPE director Ross Stephenson said: “The dog is detecting the small amount of chlorine used to make tap water safe to drink. When underground pipes leak, some of which are 2m down, the chlorine from the water will come up through the surface.

“When he picks up a scent, he will stare at a point where he smells there’s chlorine and I will take a grid reference.”

Any points of interest will be marked with blue spray paint to be inspected by engineers.

The company said the scheme has been used by other firms and uncovered an average of nine leaks per 41km.

Mike Kodua, network infrastructure and trunk mains leakage programme manager, said: “There is no quick and easy way to reduce leakage and stop bursts, but we’re convinced the changes and strategy in place now will deliver results for the long term.”

Peppermills named National Takeaway of the Year

A takeaway in Ascot has won a top award at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA).

Peppermills Indian Takeaway was named National Takeaway of the Year at a ceremony in Park Plaza Hotel, Westminster.

Dubbed ‘the Oscars of the curry industry’, the awards are in recognition of the UK’s best of South Asian, Thai and Chinese cuisine across a series of regional and national categories.

Each of the 2,400 applications went before a panel of ambassadors and judges using a survey of more than 350,000 customers by ARTA official partners ChefOnline – an app to order food and book tables on the go – to unveil the finalists.

Shamim Ali, the owner of the Fernbank Road takeaway, said: “For a small local Indian takeaway in Ascot to be named a national award winner is truly inspirational.

“We always strive to offer true original cuisine to take home, from a royal Indian supper to a clay oven marinade. Our heartfelt gratitude to the organisers of ARTA and the judging panel.” Visit https://bit.ly/2pHJ2gn for more information.

NHS facilities staff vote to go on strike

Facilities staff at Wexham Park, Frimley Park and Heatherwood hospitals have voted to take strike action.

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust is planning to set up a subsidiary company to run some of its non-clinical support services.

The move would see staff in roles including housekeeping, security, and portering transferred to a new company, losing their status as NHS workers.

Trade union group, UNISON, said 99 per cent of its members voted in favour of industrial during a ballot held last week.

Steve Torrance, South East regional secretary for UNISON, said: “This ballot sends an important and overwhelming message that hospital bosses can’t afford to ignore.

“The trust must now take staff concerns seriously and work with UNISON to ensure these workers remain directly employed by the NHS.”

A FHFT trust spokesman said: "We have noted the recent result of the ballot by Unison and await results from other unions. In the event of any actions by the unions everyone’s priority will be the continued safety of our patients and we are putting robust contingency plans in place to ensure this.

"All of our staff are extremely valuable to us at Frimley Health and we will continue to support them to the best of our abilities."

Metro Bank to host pumpkin carving days

Metro Bank branches in Windsor and Slough are hosting family fun days this weekend.

Children will be able to decorate pumpkins at the company’s stores in Peascod Street, Windsor, and Farnham Road, Slough, on Sunday.

The bank is also giving away ‘spook-tacular’ treats and youngsters can also meet the firm’s mascot, Metro Man, complete in his Halloween costume.

Ian Walters, managing director of retail and business banking at Metro Bank, said: “Kids have decorated more than 40,000 pumpkins in their local Metro Bank store since the bank launched its annual Halloween family day in 2012 and this year, yet again, we’re inviting everyone to get their creative hats on, and pop in-store for a fun-filled day.”

The sessions will run from 12pm to 4pm.