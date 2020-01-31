Informing Business (Jan30): BWP Group go to war on rubbish surrounding Globe Park

Staff from the BWP Group have been dedicating their lunchtimes to cleaning up Marlow’s Globe Business Park.

The marketing and PR agency formed a culture group as part of its aim to be more involved with community initiatives in 2020.

One of its first steps was teaming up with litter picking volunteers, The Marlow Wombles, to clear the business park where it is based of chewing gum, cigarette butts and plastic rubbish.

BWP’s business director Jacey Bunker, head of the company’s new culture committee, said: “I was shocked by how much litter there was, once you start looking you can’t stop.

“The biggest surprise was the amount of chewing gum and cigarette butts on the pavements.

“BWP is keen to do this monthly if we can, around Globe Business Park and then discuss other opportunities where we can help Marlow Wombles.

“Many hands make light work.”

Head womble Emma Hawkins added: “BWP did a great job in and around the business park and it was great to see a local agency care about the area they work in.

“Getting involved in this kind of initiative helps to generate a really strong sense of community spirit.

“I wish more local businesses had the initiative and time to help, as there is a real litter problem around Globe Business Park and it really does make a difference.”

The two groups are also considering teaming up on a gardening project.

Growth Hub roadshow to build resilience

The Thames Valley Berkshire Growth Hub is going on the road this year to help companies build business resilience.

The Growth Hub, which delivers free and impartial business support to companies in the area, will be running a series of free ‘Preparing for the Future’ clinics in Berkshire over the next few months.

The one-to-one sessions will offer expert advice from an experienced business adviser in areas such as growth strategy, funding and finance, grants, importing and exporting.

Each clinic offers a series of one-hour appointments which can be booked in advance as well as a drop-in session for an initial conversation.

The roadshow will be at the Regus offices, in Siena Court, Maidenhead, from 9am to 2pm today (Thursday).

Sessions will also take place at Regus’ offices in Thames Street, Windsor, on February 11 and MyWorkSpot, in Reform Road, Maidenhead, on February 13.

Haulfryn Group appoints new chief executive

A new chief executive has been appointed by holiday park owners, the Haulfryn Group.

Echo Lu joins the Boyn Hill-based firm after amassing more than 20 years of management experience.

Born and raised in China, she completed her military service and first university degree in her home country before moving to the USA to complete a Masters.

She went on to job roles including chief operating officer for Tesco China and managing director for Homebase.

Lu is a serving non-executive director of Coats Group and a Be Inspired ambassador for Retail Week.

She said: “I am very excited to join the Haulfryn Group. The positive ethos of the company and the focus on long-term sustainable growth for the family shareholders really resonate with me.”

Outgoing chief executive Bobby McGhee added: “Echo is a highly skilled executive with a great mix of operational excellence and performance improvement experience across multi-site businesses.”

The Haulfryn Group has been operating for more than 80 years and runs sites including Willows Riverside Park in Maidenhead Road, Water Oakley.

Windsor Park Hotel set for 2020 opening

Works are progressing on the interior of the new Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel.

Due to open in 2020, the new build will replace the former Savill Court Hotel & Spa and include more than 200 bedrooms, seven restaurant and bars and a spa.

Construction work began in 2017 following the purchase of the site by the Arora Group three years earlier.

The design of the new hotel will be based around the original Jacobean style of the Savill Court Hotel, set in the sprawling grounds of Windsor Great Park.

SMART Balustrades, working alongside contractor Grove Developments and lead architect Unum Partnership, is now fitting a range of balustrades throughout the hotel including stainless steel installations with toughened glass for stairways.

Heathrow bus serving Colnbrook, Langley and Iver launches

A new bus service to Heathrow Airport is launching on Monday following a trial.

The new timetable for route 459 between Heathrow Terminal 5, Colnbrook, Langley and Iver will start at about 3am and run until midnight.

The service, operated by Thames Valley Buses, will run seven days a week and feature a low emission Euro 6 diesel bus which has fewer emissions than a single modern car.

Ticket prices will start from £1.50 for a single.

The whole route will be part of the simplySlough and Windsor ticket zone with adult day tickets costing £5.50, weekly tickets £17 and monthly £62.

Simon Fisher, general manager of Thames Valley Buses, said: “With the introduction of the full timetable, we are looking forward to welcoming both Heathrow commuters and holidaymakers who are using the airport.

“We also look forward to helping people make local journeys between Colnbrook, Langley and Iver.”

Visit www.thamesvalleybuses.co.uk for further details on routes, fares and discounts.

Monthly coffee morning for professionals

A monthly coffee morning for business professionals is taking place at MyWorkSpot in Maidenhead on February 12.

The event has been organised by the Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce and will run from 11am to 12pm.

Guests can make new contacts, introduce their business and find out what’s happening in the town.

Visit www.maidenhead. org.uk/chamberevents for details.