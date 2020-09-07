Berkshire Business Growth Hub launch scheme to help firms recover from COVID-19

A peer-to-peer networking programme to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) recover from COVID-19 has been launched by Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub.

Business owners will be able to share experiences, discuss common issues and identify practical solutions during virtual sessions.

The programme is open to any SMEs that have been operating for at least one year and have a minimum of five employees and an annual turnover of at least £100,000.

There are 88 places on the scheme, which starts in September.

Martin Hall, growth hub manager, said: “The pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for businesses of all sizes and sectors, but there are many shared themes.

“The peer networking programme aims to bring groups of business owners together to work collaboratively through common issues to build a trusted network of connections, enhance resilience, accelerate their recovery and improve overall productivity.”

To register your interest, contact the Berkshire Growth Hub on 01344 388005 or visit www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk