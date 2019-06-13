Unconscious woman rescued from Clewer house fire

A 'non-responsive' woman has been rescued from a burning building in Clewer.

At 3.30pm today firefighters saved a 53-year-old woman from a ground floor maisonette in Westmead.

After forcing entry through the front door, they found her lying unconscious on a sofa in a smoke-logged room.

After carrying her out of the building they conducted first aid before an ambulance took her to hospital.

The blaze, which was attended by four fire crews, started in the entrance hallway of the building. An investigation is currently underway to try and determine the cause.