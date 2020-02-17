‘Immediate action required’ as flood warning issued for Colnbrook

Residents in Colnbrook are being urged to take immediate action to protect their belongings from flooding.

The Government has issued a flood warning for the village following a weekend of heavy downpours during Storm Dennis.

The water level on the Colne Brook has risen as a result and property flooding is now possible.

Advice includes moving important items such as cherished photographs upstairs or to a safe place within your property.

Residents should also move valuables including computers and movable furniture if possible.

A flood alert has also been issued for the River Thames from Datchet to Shepperton Green.

Property flooding is not expected but flooding of roads and farmlands is still possible.