Win tickets to the Ascot Shergar Cup

Baylis Media and Ascot Racecourse have teamed up to offer 20 readers a pair of Winning Post tickets, worth £112 per pair for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday, August 10, courtesy of the multi-award winning and world-renowned airport retailer Dubai Duty Free.

The winners will have a day of top-class team racing followed by a concert featuring Jessie J, Tinie Tempah & Charlsey DJ and Go West.

Twelve world-class jockeys make up four teams representing Europe, Great Britain and Ireland, The Girls and Rest of The World, with the team with the highest points total after the sixth and final race lifting the coveted Shergar Cup trophy.

The day’s most successful jockey is awarded the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle.

The Girls, captained by Josephine Gordon took the spoils again in 2018, the second time in four years with 76 points. Hayley Turner’s long-awaited win of the Silver Saddle came to an end and she was awarded the top jockey after her 11th attempt.

For your chance to win a spectacular day out at the world’s premier international jockeys’ competition, simply answer the following question:

Which team won the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup in 2018?

a) Rest of the World b) The Girls c) Europe

