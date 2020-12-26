Flood alerts in place between Hurley, Cookham, Maidenhead, Windsor and Eton

There are two flood alerts in place for the River Thames covering Hurley to Cookham and Maidenhead, Windsor and Eton.

The Government alert says flooding is possible and has residents to be prepared.

Property flooding is not currently expected.

Levels have risen on the River Thames as a result of heavy rainfall upstream and flooding of low lying areas of land and roads is expected later this morning (Boxing Day) between Maidenhead, Windsor and Eton.

The alert between Hurley and Cookham says flooding of roads, paths and farmland is expected to continue, especially in the Marlow area.

The Jubilee River is not currently in full operation due to maintenance works, but will be operated should levels continue to rise.

The alert states the situation is being 'closely monitored' and incident response staff are in the area checking flood defences.

Residents have been asked to avoid low lying footpaths near the watercourses.