Judge prepares to sum up in Datchet rape trial

The jury in the trail of a man charged with raping a woman in Datchet was addressed by the judge today (Friday).

Kapil Dogra, 34, of High Street, Addlestone, Surrey, is accused of one count of oral rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a female to engage in sexual activity.

He pleads not guilty to all charges which relate to an incident in London Road at about 10.20pm on April 12.

Judge Paul Dugdale told members of the jury that for each count they would have to consider whether the offence took place and whether or not the complainant consented.

At Reading Crown Court, the judge reminded the jury that the prosecution’s case is that the woman was dragged into woodland by Dogra where he sexually assaulted and orally raped her.

In relation to the count of oral rape, Judge Dugdale said: “[Dogra] says it did occur but said it occurred with consent.”

Dogra denies that the other three counts took place at all.

Judge Dugdale will sum up the case on Monday at the same court.