Datchet teenager jailed for attack in Staines

A man from Datchet has been jailed after assaulting someone who was waiting for a taxi in Staines.

Bradley McLauchlan’s unprovoked attack in Clarence Street left the victim with a black eye, broken jaw and broken cheek bone.

The 19-year-old, of Penn Road, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 20 after being arrested the day earlier.

He received eight months in prison for the attack, which happened in the early hours of Saturday, February 3.

CCTV showed the victim had no timed to defend himself and police thanked the public for responding to its appeal, which led to McLauchlan’s identification.

Detective Constable Phil Haffenden from North Surrey CID said: "McLauchlan is a violent individual and this was a totally unprovoked attack on the victim who did nothing to instigate the assault. The force of such a punch caused serious injuries resulting in a hospital stay and operation being required. The victim is now on the road to recovery.



"Whether on a night out, at an event or enjoying time with friends, there is no place for violence and it will not be tolerated in Surrey."