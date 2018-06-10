Fire fighters attend two-car collision in Datchet

Fire fighters were sent to a two-car road traffic collision in Datchet this afternoon.

A Ferrari collided with a Vauxhall Corsa on Horton Road between noon and 1pm.

Slough fire crew attended and assisted the female driver of the Vauxhall out of her vehicle.

No equipment was required to remove her from the vehicle, but she was taken to hospital as a precaution after experiencing some neck pain.

No one else was injured in the incident.