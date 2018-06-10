SITE INDEX

    • Fire fighters attend two-car collision in Datchet

    George Roberts

    Firefighters deal with small fire at Slough recycling centre

    Fire fighters were sent to a two-car road traffic collision in Datchet this afternoon. 

    A Ferrari collided with a Vauxhall Corsa on Horton Road between noon and 1pm.

    Slough fire crew attended and assisted the female driver of the Vauxhall out of her vehicle. 

    No equipment was required to remove her from the vehicle, but she was taken to hospital as a precaution after experiencing some neck pain.

    No one else was injured in the incident.

