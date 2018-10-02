Tributes paid after sudden death of Datchet councillor and former mayor Jesse Grey

Datchet’s long-serving councillor Jesse Grey has passed away, it has been announced.

The Royal Borough announced today that the Conservative councillor died suddenly last night.

Council leader Simon Dudley described him as an ‘enthusiastic, dedicated and committed’ man who worked tirelessly for his constituents.

During more than 18 years as a councillor, he held a number of different roles and served as the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead from 2009 to 2010.

Council leader Simon Dudley said: “I am deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Cllr Jesse Grey last night.

“Cllr Grey was a committed councillor and worked tirelessly to support his constituents across the Datchet ward.

“His enthusiasm, dedication and commitment will be deeply missed by all.

“On behalf of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Cllr Grey’s family and friends, including his wife Christine who served with him during his mayoral year as Mayoress, his children, Angela and Martin and his beloved grandchildren Jack, Anna, Eva, Ella and Isabella.”

A meeting of the council’s flood liaison group, of which he was chairman, and had been due to take place tonight has been cancelled as a mark of respect.

A further announcement regarding his funeral arrangements will be made in due course, the council added.