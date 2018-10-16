SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters tackle blaze in Datchet

    Kieran Bell

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Firefighters extinguished a fire in the open in Datchet on Monday night (Oct 15).

    The fire started on Majors Farm Road in Datchet, Windsor at around 9.45pm.

    Two crews from Slough Fire Station and an officer attended the scene.

    Upon arrival, firefighters found two small fires and extinguished them. They were on the scene for just under 20 minutes.

