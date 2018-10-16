Firefighters tackle blaze in Datchet

06:25PM, Tuesday 16 October 2018
Firefighters extinguished a fire in the open in Datchet on Monday night (Oct 15).
The fire started on Majors Farm Road in Datchet, Windsor at around 9.45pm.
Two crews from Slough Fire Station and an officer attended the scene.
Upon arrival, firefighters found two small fires and extinguished them. They were on the scene for just under 20 minutes.
