Candidates announced for Datchet by-election

A five-way contest will take place for a vacant council seat in Datchet.

A by-election is planned for November 22 following the shock death of the village’s long-serving Conservative councillor, Jesse Grey.

The former Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead passed away on October 1 at the age of 77.

Here are the candidates who have got in touch with the Express so far:

David Cannon

Retired policeman David Cannon has been announced as the Conservative candidate for the position.

He served with the Metropolitan Police for 31 years and now works for BT managing the company's executive and travel security.

A former chairman of Datchet Parish Council, Mr Cannon is also an active member of the village’s branch of the Royal British Legion and took on the role of control room co-ordinator during the Datchet floods in 2014.

Deborah Foster

The Windsor Labour Party candidate told the Express she wants to 'readdress the balance on the council' and provide views other than that of the ruling Conservative Group.

Deborah works at Wexham Park Hospital and holds a position of Labour Link Officer for UNISON at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

She plans to campaign to retain the village's green spaces and defend services from cuts.

Ewan Larcombe

Datchet resident Ewan Larcombe has made protecting the village's greenbelt from development a key priority.

Datchet has been identified for more than 350 new houses under the Borough Local Plan and the long-serving parish councillor said this would place additional pressure on school and health services in the area.

He has also challenged council leader Simon Dudley to join him on a walk around Datchet so he can highlight the village’s problems.

Christopher Moss, of Bourne End, will be running for the Green Party while Datchet resident Tim O’Flynn is running for the Liberal Democrats. The candidates are invited to contact news@baylismedia.co.uk with further details.