    • Police close Horton Road following two-car crash

    Police had to close Horton Road this morning following a two-car crash.

    Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.48am.

    An elderly man had to be checked over by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment.

    Police warned drivers to reduce their speed and drive to the conditions following heavy downpours last night.

    Horton Road will remain closed until the scene is made safe.

