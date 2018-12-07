Police close Horton Road following two-car crash

Police had to close Horton Road this morning following a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.48am.

An elderly man had to be checked over by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment.

Horton Rd in #Datchet currently closed following two vehicle collision. Please remember to reduce your speed and drive to the conditions when out today #P5409 pic.twitter.com/VQSH3Tu9YH — TVP Windsor (@TVP_Windsor) December 7, 2018

Police warned drivers to reduce their speed and drive to the conditions following heavy downpours last night.

Horton Road will remain closed until the scene is made safe.