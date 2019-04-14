Police hunting escaped prisoner with links to Datchet

Police are hunting a man with links to Datchet after he escaped from prison.

Thames Valley Police have appealed for information to help them find 32-year-old Scott Hunt, who absconded from HMP Springhill yesterday between 12am and 8am.

Hunt, who was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent in 2011, is white, about 5ft 7ins, stocky and has the name 'Jodie' tattooed on his left arm.

He has links to Datchet and West London, specifically Hayes and Uxbridge.

The public has been warned not to approach Hunt if they see him.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call 999 in an emergency. In a non-emergency information can be shared on the police's website www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting reference number 43190111810.