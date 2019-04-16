Firefighters rescue woman trapped in ditch overnight in Horton

A young woman trapped in a ditch near Horton overnight was rescued by firefighters.

A fire crew from Langley Fire Station had to save the woman, who was showing signs of pneumonia, after a dog walker found her in a drainage ditch in Horton Road at about 7am this morning,

Firefighters believe she had been in the ditch for at least '2-3 hours'. She was immediately taken to hospital after being recovered from the ditch.

The fire crew saved the woman by climbing down into the ditch and lifting her out.

It is unclear how the woman ended up in the ditch. Police are currently investigating the incident.