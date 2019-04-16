Garden fire in Datchet spread to garage containing gas canisters

A garden fire near Datchet nearly got out of control after it spread to a garage containing liquid petroleum gas canisters.

Crews from Langley Fire Station were called to a property in the Datchet end of Horton Road at about 4am this morning after a garden fire spread to a fence, then a tree and then to a garage containing liquid petroleum gas canisters.

Firefighters managed to cool down the canisters inside the garage before they ignited and then removed them from the building.

The fire started when something burning on a garden brazier dropped onto the ground. Because the brazier was so close to the fence, the debris caused the fence to catch alight and then the fire spread.

No people were harmed in the incident.

Watch manager Mike Jeeves warned against keeping fires near other objects.

He said: "My advice is to make sure that your bonfires and braziers are kept away from surrounding materials, kept as small as possible and monitored."