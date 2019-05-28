Dogs owners urged to keep pets on leads around wildlife after swan is attacked

Swan Support is urging dog owners to keep their animals on leads when near wildlife after a female swan with three cygnets was attacked.

The attack was witnessed by one of the rescuers working for Swan Support, a rehabilitation centre that cares for swans in the Thames Valley, while on another call out.

In a post on its Facebook page, Swan Support said the dog was walking off lead at the time grabbed the swan by the neck and would not let go.

It read: “On this occasion the owner of the dog was mortified that his dog done this, he has never done this before, he gave us his details.

“The message we are trying to get across is please keep dogs on a lead when there is a possibility of wildlife in the area.”

This is the third attack Swan Support has responded to in the last 10 days.

The swan and her cygnets were taken to Swan Support in Datchet where the mother is being treated for her injuries.