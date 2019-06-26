Datchet woman shaves head for charity

Datchet resident and Yodel employee Laura Buck has shaved her head to donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust and is taking on several challenges to raise £2,000 for good causes.

Laura set herself a range of C themed challenges to support three charities close to her heart.

The finance department worker at Yodel is aiming to raise £2,000 for Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Research UK by cutting out a range of treats from her diet for 80 days, including chocolate, caffeine, cake, crisps, cocktails, cookies and candy.

Her challenge that culminated today also involved a brave head shave to donate her curls to the Little Princess Trust.

Laura said: “My family members have had cancer scares and more recently, an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, so I decided to set myself a series of challenges to raise money for those causes.

“The support I’ve had from my colleagues at Yodel has been fantastic.

“I’ve got hair down to my elbows, so it seemed a natural choice to take the plunge and donate it to children less fortunate than myself, while also raising money for my chosen causes.”

Four years ago, Laura and her daughter, Amy, who was then just four years old, cut their hair to shoulder length for the Little Princess Trust, but this time Laura is facing the razor and shaving hers off completely.

Her 12” long tresses will then be sent to the Trust to be made into wigs for children who have lost theirs through cancer or other illnesses, giving them the chance to have long hair again.

Laura is then heading straight off to Glastonbury to show off her new look.