Appeal to trace missing man from Datchet

Police are calling for help to trace a man who has gone missing from Datchet.

Neil Lewis, 47, was last seen in Horton Road at 7am yesterday (July 10).

He is described as a white man, 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build, with a bald head.

He was dressed in a blue and black chequered long sleeve shirt, black jeans, black trainers with white soles, and carrying a dark purple hiking rucksack.

He was also wearing a black raincoat with a hood.

Neil is known to frequent Kingston Upon Thames and Feltham and Bedfont in London.

Neil was later seen on CCTV at 9:20pm yesterday in Imperial Road, Feltham and walking in the direction of Staines Road.

Investigating officer, Inspector Tristan Newsome, of Wycombe police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Neil’s welfare and I am appealing for the public’s help in finding him.

“If anyone believes they have seen Neil, or someone matching his description, please get in touch with police.

“I am also appealing directly to Neil to make contact with either your family or us to let us know that you are safe.

“Anyone with any information that can help us find Neil is asked to call 101 and quote 43190210280.”