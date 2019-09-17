Bush set on fire outside property in Horton Road in suspected arson

10:42AM, Tuesday 17 September 2019
Fire services from Langley attended a bush fire in Horton Road at 7:10pm last night.
They were at the scene for around 30 minutes where no damage was caused to the surrounding area.
It is believed the fire was caused by arson.
