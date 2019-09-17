SITE INDEX

Tue, 17
18 °C
Wed, 18
18 °C
Thu, 19
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Bush set on fire outside property in Horton Road in suspected arson

    Firefighters called to Bourne End office fire

    Fire services from Langley attended a bush fire in Horton Road at 7:10pm last night.

    They were at the scene for around 30 minutes where no damage was caused to the surrounding area.

    It is believed the fire was caused by arson.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved