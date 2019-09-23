72-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Datchet hit and run

A 72-year-old woman suffered head, arm and leg injuries in a hit and run in Datchet.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the woman was hit by a dark-coloured 4x4 while crossing the Horton Road, near Tesco Express, at about 8.45pm on Saturday.

Following the collision, the vehicle turned around and drove down a side road onto Ditton Road, towards the B470.

Police later discovered an abandoned burnt-out vehicle, which may have been the same 4x4.

The victim was taken to St Mary's Hospital in London and remains in a stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Faye Aspinall of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Taplow said: “We’re in the early stages of this investigation, and are appealing to anybody who believes they may have seen a vehicle matching this description in and around the area at the time of the collision to make contact with police.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of a dark 4x4-type vehicle being driven recklessly in and around the area near to the time of the collision.

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of this incident and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“If anybody has any information, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190292880.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”