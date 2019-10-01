Witness re-appeal following Datchet hit and run

An appeal for witnesses has been renewed after a 72-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit and run in Datchet.

A female pedestrian was crossing the Horton Road near to the Tesco Express when she was hit by a dark-coloured vehicle on Saturday, September 21 at about 8.45pm.

The vehicle, which police believe was a black Honda CR-V with a distinctive noisy exhaust, was then driven down a side road onto Ditton Road towards the B470.

The victim has since been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital in London.

Three men, aged 19, 32 and 49 from Datchet, have been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, being the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop after a road traffic collision and committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

A 14-year-boy, also from Datchet, has been arrested on suspicion of committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

They have all been released on police bail until Sunday, October 27.

Investigating officer PC Faye Aspinall of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Taplow said: “We now believe that the vehicle involved was a black Honda CR-V with a distinctive noisy exhaust which may have been damaged.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Horton Road at the time of the incident and believes they witnessed this to contact police.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to check this and contact us if they have anything that can assist the investigation.

“You can call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190292880 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”