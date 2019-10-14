Road in Datchet shut after water leak

A road in Datchet has been closed following a water leak.

Thames Water is dealing with the leak on the B470 near the railway station level crossing, and a diversion is in place along the B376.

The council updated its followers on Twitter tonight (Monday) to say that the firm is carrying out 'urgent repairs'.

The Royal Borough said on Twitter: "Due to a water leak being dealt with by @thameswater the B470 near to Datchet railway station level crossing is currently shut to enable urgent repairs to be completed.

"A diversion is in place which is highlighted in yellow in the below image."