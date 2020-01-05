Body found in Datchet connected to Windsor missing person investigation

A body has been found in Datchet in connection with a missing person investigation.

Police were called to a section of the River Thames near to The Avenue at about 11.20am this morning (Sunday) after a body was found in the water.

Officers believe it to be the body of Tony Williams, aged 45, from Windsor, who went missing on November 30, 2019. Formal identification is yet to take place.

Mr Williams' family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and are treating the death as unexplained, but officers are continuing to make enquires.

A fire crew from Langley were also called to the scene to assist the police and were present until about 3.45pm.