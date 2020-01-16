Datchet High Street to close for a week for water mains repairs

Part of the High Street will be closed next week for as Thames Water replace a water pipe under the level crossing.

The road between the junctions with Manor Lane and The Avenue will be closed from midnight on Monday, January 20 until 11.59 on Friday, January 24.

The road surface was damaged towards the end of last year after a new pothole appeared just weeks after the previous one was repaired.

At the time Cllr Ian Thompson, who sits on Datchet Parish Council and the Borough Flood Liaison Group, slammed Thames Water and said it was an issue of ‘public safety’.

Speaking to the Express on Monday, he said: “All I can say is I hope they [Thames Water] succeed and repair the adjacent road surface that is potholed and damaged following their recent unsuccessful attempts.

“We have some concern as to traffic flow within Datchet as the gas main works and subsequent road closures within the area of the High Street are ongoing and the M4 is to be closed within a similar timeframe window and traffic being diverted through Datchet.”

All emergency services will be provided access during the roadworks.

A spokesman from Thames Water said: “We’re sorry to anyone who might be affected by the road closure, which is to allow our engineers to carry out important work to replace a water pipe.

“The replacement pipe will strengthen the network in Datchet and allow us to continue providing safe drinking water to homes and businesses in the area.”