Body found in River Thames believed to be missing Windsor man

The body of a man was located in the River Thames in Datchet yesterday.

Although the body has not been formally identified, Thames Valley Police believe it is Ian Fitter, who was reported missing on January 15.

The 32-year-old man was last seen outside East Berkshire College in Windsor.

Mr Fitter's next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A spokesman from the police added: "The thoughts of Thames Valley Police remain with Mr Flitter’s family at this difficult time."