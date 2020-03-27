SITE INDEX

    • Fire services attend house fire in Datchet

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters from Windsor, Slough and Maidenhead attended a house fire in Horton Road in Datchet at 2:30am this morning (Friday).

    A neighbour alerted the emergency services to the blaze, which caused major damage to the roof and first floor.

    Fire crews were at the scene for about four hours where they used an aerial ladder platform, four breathing apparatuses and two jets to put out the blaze.

    The cause of the fire remains unknown.

    No one was injured.

