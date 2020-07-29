Litter campaign launched after puppy dies from eating plastic bag

A child-led campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of littering following the death of a six month old puppy, who died after eating a plastic bag.

Jamie and Liz Doran were walking golden-doodle Milo in Lawn Close opposite the Datchet Recreational ground when he ate and swallowed a discarded plastic bag before they could retrieve it.

The Datchet couple took Milo to the vets after a night of vomiting and diarrhea following his evening walk where surgery revealed two plastic bags lodged in his intestine.

“He was this goofy, gangly, full of life puppy,” said the couple’s daughter Tracey Doran-Carter, who organised the first Milo’s Marauders litter pick in Datchet Recreational ground on Saturday.

“He brought life back into the house and gave them something to concentrate on when everyone was finding it really tough,” she added.

Jamie Doran, who runs the documentary filmmaking company Clover Films with Tracey, posted on the Datchet Eye Facebook group: “A group of four-11 years olds showed so-called grown-ups the way forward today when they tackled the litter on Datchet Recreational Ground. Eleven bags of rubbish picked up in a single hour by kids who care about the environment and their future.

“The campaign began after the death of a six-month-old puppy called Milo, who swallowed a plastic bag which blocked his intestines, resulting in emergency surgery and the loss of a beautiful life.”

Tracey’s children Catlin and Max were among the litter pickers along with classmates from their school ‘bubbles’ introduced to protect against COVID-19.

“The younger the children learn about this stuff, hopefully when they become teenagers they won’t drop whatever it is you find up there,” said Tracey.

Milo is buried in Jamie and Liz’s back garden along with his canine brothers Alfie, Fergus and Jinky.

Milo Marauders is planning another litter pick in Pirate Park, Windsor on Sunday, August 23.