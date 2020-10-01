Dedworth man named Army’s Champion Recruit

A man from Dedworth has been named the Army’s Champion Recruit.

Rifleman Connor Wilson, 32, was presented with the prestigious award during a socially distanced Pass Off parade on Sunday alongside more than 80 reserves.

“I was shocked but really pleased to be named Champion Recruit,” he said.

“It’s been a lifelong dream to be in the Army ever since school. I’m getting older and decided to go for it.”

Connor joined a 16-day course based at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham.

He was taught a number of essential Army skills including military terminology, drill, shooting, weapon handling, first aid, field craft and map reading.

The Champion Recruit award is presented to the individual who shows the most determination, personal achievement, team spirit and commitment throughout the course.

“The best bit was the field exercise. It was three days out in the field. It was really good,” Connor said.

His wife and children watched the ceremony on a Facebook live stream.

Speaking at the parade, Brigadier David Harrington the Deputy Commander Reserves, 3rd (United Kingdom) Division, said: “You are at the start of what is potentially a fantastic and rewarding life with the Reserves and the wider Army.”

Connor will now complete his infantry training.