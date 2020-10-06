Datchet footpath to close for works on the Recreation Ground Bridge

The council have announced the temporary closure of footpath number one in Datchet to facilitate works on the Recreation Ground Bridge over the M4.

The footpath will be closed in its entire length and an alterative route for pedestrians is via the B376 Slough Road, B376 Datchet Road, B376 Red Cow Roundabout and Upton Court Road.

Speaking of the closure, the council said: “The purpose of the Order is to facilitate works, removal and replacement of Recreation Ground Bridge over M4.

The Order will come into operation from midnight on October 10 and remain in place for six months.

Contact Paul Spreadbury of Balfour Beatty Vinci for Highways England on 07825 408 669 for more information.