Eight men from Datchet and Slough arrested in connection with suspected hunting offences

Eight men from Datchet and Slough have been arrested in connection with suspected hunting offences near Compton in West Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police received multiple calls from the public at about 1.45pm today (Saturday) reporting vehicles being driven along The Ridgeway, reportedly running over animals and occupants firing catapults.

Eight men aged between 20 and 50, from Datchet and Slough, were arrested in connection with the investigation and remain in police custody at this time.

Four vehicles have also been seized.

Inspector Steve Warren, based at Newbury police station, said: “Our officers responded to multiple calls from the public, and I am appealing to anybody that witnessed anything on The Ridgeway throughout today to please get in touch with police.

“You can do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200319468, or by making a report online.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”