Police investigating reports of stranger approaching young girl in Datchet

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following reports of a stranger approaching a young girl in Datchet.

The force said the man approached a 12-year-old girl while she was walking in Slough Road at about 3.15pm yesterday.

He touched her shoulder and spoke to her in a foreign language but she could not understand him.

She was able to walk away and go towards a car which was waiting for her.

Police described the incident as ‘suspicious’ and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The man is described as white, aged 30 to 40, between 5ft 11ins and 6ft and medium build.

He had shaggy brown hair and was wearing a peach coloured top and a dark peach coloured woollen hat.

Detective Inspector Arshad Mohmood, leading the investigation, said: “I am keeping an open mind about what happened however we understand this incident has caused some concern to the girl, her family and the local community.

“We would like to identify the man involved to allow us to establish why he approached the girl.

“This happened in a busy area at a time when a number of parents were waiting to collect their children from the nearby school so I would be particularly interested to speak to anyone who may have captured the incident on a dash-cam in their vehicle.

“Please feel free to speak to any officers in the area to share any information or concerns and they will do their best to help.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43200413257.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.