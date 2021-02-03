Datchet boat hire firm submerged in water as River Thames levels rise

A boat hire firm in Datchet has been hit by flooding after water levels in the River Thames rose to their highest since 2014.

Offices and workshops at Kris Crusiers, in Southlea Road, are almost knee-deep in water following heavy rainfall over the past week.

Paul Clark, manager of the family-run business, said: “Our family has been here since 1966 so we’re well experienced of what happens and what to do to prevent things.

“Years ago we raised all our power sockets up to a point where if they were under water then Datchet village completely floods.

“Back in the last floods in 2014 the water was just lapping the bottom of the sockets and obviously Datchet village flooded.

“We’re just over two feet away from that height at the moment.”

Temporary Closed. Due to recent rain full and the river levels rising to the highest levels since the 2014 flood, with over 6” in the office, the office is now closed until the river drops. We will be working from home but it may take a little longer than usual to reply to emails pic.twitter.com/wrlmqcsMoZ — Kris Cruisers (@kriscruisers) February 2, 2021

During the 2014 floods which submerged Datchet water levels rose so high that boats started floating in the Kris Cruisers car park.

This left staff with the tough task of catching the boats as water levels dropped to avoid them crashing against the concrete.

Paul said the Environment Agency has assured the company water levels upstream of the River Thames, near Lechlade, Gloucestershire, are beginning to fall.

But he added the area remains under pressure due to water being released from the Jubilee River flood relief channel just half-a-mile upstream from Kris Cruisers.

Flood warnings are currently in place at several locations along the River Thames, including Old Windsor, where residents are being warned to take immediate action to protect properties.