The Manor planning application for mixed hotel with HMO withdrawn

A planning application for The Manor Hotel in Datchet to become a mixed hotel with HMO (house in multiple occupation) has been withdrawn.

The hotel run by MG Hotels submitted plans to change following an agreement with the council which would see some rooms used for the homeless.

Out of the 43 rooms available, 30 would have been made available to the Royal Borough.

The application had received concerns with fears raised about its future use, which forced Sam Gill, director of MG Hotels to release a statement to 'reassure the community'.

However the application was withdrawn on Thursday (February 11).

Ward councillor David Cannon (Con) said: "Whilst it is good to see that the Manor Hotel has been working with RBWM to house homeless people during the current COVID crisis, the application to change the hotel into a permanent HMO was an inappropriate development for the village of Datchet.

"Like many local residents I was very concerned about the loss of a community heritage asset and the suitability of the premises as an HMO.There were substantial planning ground to object to this application, which although now withdrawn, will not impact on the current support of the homeless being supported in this village hotel, that we hope will be returned to a hotel at the centre of the community, in due course."

MG Hotels has been contacted for comment.